South African dairy firm Clover says in takeover talks, shares up 13%

-
Anti-gang unit claims 19 arrests at Cape Flats areaLocal
-
Trump praises congressman who assaulted reporterWorld
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoiceLocal
-
Mark Kingon announces re-establishment of unit to investigate illicit economyBusiness
-
Mboweni says he never set out to be Finance Minister, but has accepted roleLocal
-
City of CT starts fireworks awareness driveLocal
Popular Topics
-
Anti-gang unit claims 19 arrests at Cape Flats areaLocal
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoiceLocal
-
Mark Kingon announces re-establishment of unit to investigate illicit economyBusiness
-
Mboweni says he never set out to be Finance Minister, but has accepted roleLocal
-
City of CT starts fireworks awareness driveLocal
-
[WATCH] Rising trouble in Cape Town bakeryLocal
Popular Topics
-
England need to be fit for World Cup, not November, says JonesSport
-
Not a lot of people know that: Why horses are named Bogart, Curtis but not CaineLifestyle
-
Zille remembers SA swimmer Theodore YachLocal
-
Ronaldo looks to pick up where he left off as Juve host GenoaSport
-
Spotlight on Mourinho once more as Liverpool, Man City seek winning returnSport
-
Pakistan's Azhar sees lighter side of brain-fade run-outSport
Popular Topics
-
[LISTEN] 4 new ways Uber SA plans to make your ride saferBusiness
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Awards for Glenn Close, Hugh JackmanLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker released and re-arrestedLifestyle
-
Royals Harry and Meghan go barefoot on BondiWorld
-
Canada pot stores run out of suppliesWorld
-
Orange Is the New Black set to end in 2019Lifestyle
-
[OPINION] If not you, then who?Opinion
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challengesBusiness
-
HIV prevention drugs could dramatically cut new infectionsLifestyle
-
Ramaphosa to answer questions on VBS Mutual Bank in ParlyPolitics
-
Ramaphosa sends condolences to family of late ANC stalwart Agnes MsimangPolitics
-
Alan Winde to take over WC Community Safety portfolioPolitics
-
ANC's Mthembu promises strong action against members involved in VBS heistPolitics
-
DA urges Parly ethics committee to summon witnesses in Shivambu probePolitics
-
Limpopo ANCYL wants mayors, managers involved in VBS transactions suspendedPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] To eliminate TB we need imagination and ambitionOpinion
-
[OPINION] If not you, then who?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Cheryl Zondi: #MeToo, one year later, we’re on to youOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Questions academics can ask to decolonise their classroomsOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Bank’s optimism about global poverty misses the pointOpinion
-
[OPINION] Pik Botha and Namibia: Ambiguities and contradictionsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Mark Kingon announces re-establishment of unit to investigate illicit economyBusiness
-
South African dairy firm Clover says in takeover talks, shares up 13%Business
-
[LISTEN] 9 questions to ask before choosing a financial advisorBusiness
-
Kingon apologises for Sars not living up to own valuesBusiness
-
Sub-Saharan Africa's big economies yet to recoverAfrica
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hearsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
South African dairy firm Clover says in takeover talks, shares up 13%
Clover, which processes products including yoghurt, beverages, cheese and olive oil, has focused on developing higher margin, value-added branded food and beverages as part of its strategy to move away from lower-margin commoditised dairy products.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Clover Industries said on Friday it has entered into talks with an unnamed firm that intends to acquire the entire issued share capital of the dairy company, sending its shares up 13%.
Clover, which processes products including yoghurt, beverages, cheese and olive oil, has focused on developing higher margin, value-added branded food and beverages as part of its strategy to move away from lower-margin commoditised dairy products.
Clover, which has a market capitalisation of R2.73 billion, did not provide further details.
Its shares jumped 13.3% to R16.01 by 0846 GMT.
“From an earnings point if view, they are going in the right direction. The last set of results was very positive. Whoever is buying it has definitely come in at the right time” said Greg Davies, equities trader at Cratos Capital.
In September, the firm reported normalised annual profit tripling, boosted by its exit from the milk business and a recovery from drought the previous year.
Timeline
Popular in Business
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears4 hours ago
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoiceone hour ago
-
'Our leadership is broken and unstable'5 hours ago
-
Mark Kingon announces re-establishment of unit to investigate illicit economyone hour ago
-
Kingon apologises for Sars not living up to own values4 hours ago
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challengesone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.