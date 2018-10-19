‘Severe job losses in SA mining sector continue to be a threat’
The committee says the minerals sector is a key contributor to the South African economy because of the half a million workers it employs directly.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources says the country's mining industry faces a bleak future.
In its report to Parliament, after having considered the performance of the Department of Mineral Resources, the committee has noted that further severe job losses continue to be a threat.
This as the industry faces volatile commodity prices, mounting costs, and logistics issues.
The committee says the relationship between the mining sector and the Department of Mineral Resources is at a low point that has never been seen before.
The mining industry employed 462,870 people in 2017, a small increase compared with 457,292 in 2016. Mining jobs have fallen by some 74,000 since 2012.
The committee says the minerals sector is a key contributor to the South African economy because of the half a million workers it employs directly.
It goes on to say that the future life of the industry will be bleak unless all the parties can face up to the economic, social and environmental realities and negotiate a sustainable way moving forward.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoice
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
-
Mark Kingon announces re-establishment of unit to investigate illicit economy
-
'Our leadership is broken and unstable'
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challenges
-
South African dairy firm Clover says in takeover talks, shares up 13%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.