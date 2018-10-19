Sars to audit all disciplinary cases to rule out possibility of malicious intent
This was one of the measures acting Commissioner Mark Kingon announced on Friday as part of an effort to turn the organisation around.
PRETORIA - The Nugent commission of inquiry has heard that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) will conduct an audit of all recent and pending disciplinary cases to rule out the possibility that they could be based on malicious intent.
Witnesses have told the commission about a culture of fear at Sars under the leadership of suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane.
Kingon says he will soon entrust the human resources department with conducting an audit of previous and ongoing disciplinary processes.
“This is to ensure that there are no spurious or malicious reasons for the processes that have been followed. We can’t allow our internal investigative space and the disciplinary processes to be utilised for anything but pure purposes of preventing fraud or corruption.”
Kingon says he wants to set up a process to ensure the disciplinary oversight committee is independent.
“…Of people who will basically advise before a case is started and before a case is prosecuted or not prosecuted. I want an oversight governance committee that will decide this, not individuals.”
He has also announced the re-establishment of several units disbanded under the Bain operating model.
