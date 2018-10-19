Safa dismisses Chiefs’ Moses Mabhida sanction appeal

Kaizer Chiefs have already played one of the two matches behind closed doors in the Moses Mabhida Stadium against Polokwane City on 6 October 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) appeal committee has dismissed the appeal by Kaizer Chiefs to have the sanction by the PSL disciplinary committee in respect of the Moses Mabhida incident on 21 April 2018 reduced.

The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee found Kaizer Chiefs guilty and ordered that they must play three matches behind closed doors in KZN with the implementation of one of the three matches suspended for a period of 24 months provided Kaizer Chiefs is not found guilty of a similar offence.

Kaizer Chiefs have already played one of the two matches behind closed doors in the Moses Mabhida Stadium against Polokwane City on 6 October 2018.

Having considered submissions by both the member club as well as the PSL, the appeal committee noted that the unacceptable behaviour by Kaizer Chief’s supporters on the day was indeed extreme and warranted the sanction imposed by the PSL disciplinary committee. Kaizer Chiefs were ordered to pay the costs of the appeal.