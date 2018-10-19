SA's health sector needs proper governance systems to transform - Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza was speaking at the two-day presidential Health Summit which kicked off in Boksburg on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says proper governance systems need to be put in place in order to transform South Africa's health system.

Mabuza was speaking at the two-day Presidential Health Summit which kicked off in Boksburg on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was initially due to the lead a government delegation but cancelled due health issues.

Role players in the health sector are discussing ways to strengthen the sector.

Mabuza says the country's primary healthcare components are not where they should be.

“We still have challenges resulting from the inadequate maintenance of equipment and stockouts of medicines. Poor maintenance of equipment is a barrier to accessing vital services.”

