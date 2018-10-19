SA's health sector needs proper governance systems to transform - Mabuza

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

SA's health sector needs proper governance systems to transform - Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza was speaking at the two-day presidential Health Summit which kicked off in Boksburg on Friday.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza addressing the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council summit in Centurion, Johannesburg. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza addressing the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council summit in Centurion, Johannesburg. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says proper governance systems need to be put in place in order to transform South Africa's health system.

Mabuza was speaking at the two-day Presidential Health Summit which kicked off in Boksburg on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was initially due to the lead a government delegation but cancelled due health issues.

Role players in the health sector are discussing ways to strengthen the sector.

Mabuza says the country's primary healthcare components are not where they should be.

“We still have challenges resulting from the inadequate maintenance of equipment and stockouts of medicines. Poor maintenance of equipment is a barrier to accessing vital services.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA