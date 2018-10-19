SA Council of Churches condemns Omotoso defence over Zondi questioning

Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in the case, claims she was sexually abused by the Nigerian pastor.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches has added its voice to the trial of televangelist Timothy Omotoso, condemning the manner in which his lawyer questioned 22-year-old Cheryl Zondi.

Zondi, the first witness in the case, claims she was sexually abused by the Nigerian pastor.

The church body has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the office of the Chief Justice to consider the creation of special courts dedicated to rape cases.

The council says that Zondi's grilling by Advocate Peter Daubermann was reminiscent of the apartheid security branch's interrogation of prisoners.

Daubermann sparked outrage among Zondi’s supporters when he implied that she was a willing participant.

LISTEN: On Cheryl, Khwezi & the questions rape victims are asked in court

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)