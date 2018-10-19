Russian spying significant and increasing - Swiss intelligence chief

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

Russian spying significant and increasing - Swiss intelligence chief

Two high-profile cases involving Russian agents attempted to infiltrate sites in Switzerland.

This picture was taken on 14 September 2018 shows the Spiez Laboratory, Swiss Federal Institute for NBC-Protection (nuclear, biological, chemical), in Spiez, 40km from the capital Bern, as Swiss newspapers reported that two Russian agents suspected of trying to spy the laboratory were arrested in the Netherlands and expelled early this year. Picture: AFP
This picture was taken on 14 September 2018 shows the Spiez Laboratory, Swiss Federal Institute for NBC-Protection (nuclear, biological, chemical), in Spiez, 40km from the capital Bern, as Swiss newspapers reported that two Russian agents suspected of trying to spy the laboratory were arrested in the Netherlands and expelled early this year. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

ZURICH - Russia spying in Switzerland is significant and increasing, the Swiss intelligence agency said on Friday after two high-profile cases involving alleged Russian agents attempting to infiltrate sites in Switzerland.

“I cannot give a lot of details about the Russian activities in Switzerland but it is clear we have more activities than before,” Jean-Philippe Gaudin, director of the NDB intelligence service, told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference.

“I cannot say how many spies, but it is significant. Of course, I have a lot of information but I will share that with my colleagues elsewhere and not with the media.”

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA