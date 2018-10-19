Russian spying significant and increasing - Swiss intelligence chief

-
Eskom's non-exec director George Sebulela resignsBusiness
-
ANC caucus praises Nene’s 'great' character following resignationLocal
-
Fatal N1 north accident in Limpopo leads to road closureLocal
-
EU to sign trade deal with Singapore, avoid criticising ChinaWorld
-
[WATCH] Media freedom comes with responsibilityLocal
-
Russian spying significant and increasing - Swiss intelligence chiefWorld
Popular Topics
-
Eskom's non-exec director George Sebulela resignsBusiness
-
ANC caucus praises Nene’s 'great' character following resignationLocal
-
Fatal N1 north accident in Limpopo leads to road closureLocal
-
[WATCH] Media freedom comes with responsibilityLocal
-
‘Severe job losses in SA mining sector continue to be a threat’Business
-
VBS Bank saga: Vhembe municipality workers demand senior officials resignLocal
Popular Topics
-
Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win seriesSport
-
England need to be fit for World Cup, not November, says JonesSport
-
Not a lot of people know that: Why horses are named Bogart, Curtis but not CaineLifestyle
-
Zille remembers SA swimmer Theodore YachLocal
-
Ronaldo looks to pick up where he left off as Juve host GenoaSport
-
Spotlight on Mourinho once more as Liverpool, Man City seek winning returnSport
Popular Topics
-
Not a lot of people know that: Why horses are named Bogart, Curtis but not CaineLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 4 new ways Uber SA plans to make your ride saferBusiness
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Awards for Glenn Close, Hugh JackmanLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker released and re-arrestedLifestyle
-
Royals Harry and Meghan go barefoot on BondiWorld
-
Canada pot stores run out of suppliesWorld
-
Orange Is the New Black set to end in 2019Lifestyle
-
[OPINION] If not you, then who?Opinion
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challengesBusiness
-
Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigns as MPPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to answer questions on VBS Mutual Bank in ParlyPolitics
-
Ramaphosa sends condolences to family of late ANC stalwart Agnes MsimangPolitics
-
Alan Winde to take over WC Community Safety portfolioPolitics
-
ANC's Mthembu promises strong action against members involved in VBS heistPolitics
-
DA urges Parly ethics committee to summon witnesses in Shivambu probePolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] To eliminate TB we need imagination and ambitionOpinion
-
[OPINION] If not you, then who?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Cheryl Zondi: #MeToo, one year later, we’re on to youOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Questions academics can ask to decolonise their classroomsOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Bank’s optimism about global poverty misses the pointOpinion
-
[OPINION] Pik Botha and Namibia: Ambiguities and contradictionsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
‘Severe job losses in SA mining sector continue to be a threat’Business
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoiceLocal
-
Mark Kingon announces re-establishment of unit to investigate illicit economyBusiness
-
South African dairy firm Clover says in takeover talks, shares up 13%Business
-
[LISTEN] 9 questions to ask before choosing a financial advisorBusiness
-
Kingon apologises for Sars not living up to own valuesBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
Russian spying significant and increasing - Swiss intelligence chief
Two high-profile cases involving Russian agents attempted to infiltrate sites in Switzerland.
ZURICH - Russia spying in Switzerland is significant and increasing, the Swiss intelligence agency said on Friday after two high-profile cases involving alleged Russian agents attempting to infiltrate sites in Switzerland.
“I cannot give a lot of details about the Russian activities in Switzerland but it is clear we have more activities than before,” Jean-Philippe Gaudin, director of the NDB intelligence service, told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference.
“I cannot say how many spies, but it is significant. Of course, I have a lot of information but I will share that with my colleagues elsewhere and not with the media.”
Timeline
Popular in World
-
Trump praises congressman who assaulted reporter2 hours ago
-
Turkey widens Khashoggi search, denies giving US tapesone hour ago
-
Royals Harry and Meghan go barefoot on Bondi13 hours ago
-
Canada pot stores run out of supplies20 hours ago
-
What happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi?one day ago
-
EU to sign trade deal with Singapore, avoid criticising Chinaone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.