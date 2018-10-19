#RandReport: Rand firms; Clover shines in flat stock market
The focus now turns to Wednesday’s budget speech by new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and the September CPI data.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Friday, tracking a broad rally in emerging markets, as investors awaited the new finance minister’s medium-term budget speech and consumer price inflation numbers due next week.
Stocks ended the week flat but shares in Clover Industries raced to their highest in almost two months after the dairy company said it is in talks over a total sale to an unnamed company. Clover closed more than 18% up at R16.70.
The rand was up 0.35% at 14.4050 per dollar at 1506 GMT.
Emerging markets were buoyed on Friday by a surge in Chinese stocks after regulators mounted a coordinated campaign to try to put a floor under the tumbling market while a stronger Turkish lira also lifted sentiment.
The focus now turns to Wednesday’s budget speech by new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and the September CPI data.
Africa’s most industrialised economy unexpectedly entered recession in the second quarter, but Mboweni is expected to stick closely to previous budget balance forecasts for the coming two financial years, economists predicted in a Reuters poll this week.
“Maintaining the current framework will be crucial if South Africa is to avoid a downgrade from Moody’s, which delayed its recent review in order to consider the speech,” said Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne.
Moody’s is the only one of the “big three”rating agencies to rate South African debt at investment grade after last year’s downgrades to “junk” status by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 4.5 basis points to 9.21%.
On the stock market, the blue-chip Top-40 index and the all-share index were little changed. The Top-40 eased by 0.09% to 45,895 points while the all-share dipped by 0.08% to 52,093 points.
“In the short term, we have possibly hit a bottom or are about to, so from a technical point of view we should see a bit of a bounce in the market,” said BP Bernstein equities trader Vasili Girasis.
Popular in Business
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoice
-
Panel raises concerns over Sassa-Post Office deal
-
'Our leadership is broken and unstable'
-
Eskom's non-exec director George Sebulela resigns
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.