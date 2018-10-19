Ramaphosa to answer questions on VBS Mutual Bank in Parly
The DA wants to know the exact date on which President Cyril Ramaphosa became aware of corruption and looting at VBS Mutual bank and on what date he acted.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to explain what he knew about the corruption and looting at VBS Mutual Bank when he answers questions in the National Assembly next month.
The Democratic Alliance has been allowed to add an urgent question to the list that the president was due to answer on Thursday but his quarterly question and answer session had to be postponed due to illness.
The National Assembly is due to debate Advocate Terry Motau's forensic report, titled The Great Bank Heist, on Tuesday on a motion brought by the ANC.
But the DA says it also wants to hear from Ramaphosa following claims he was informed last year about corruption at the bank.
The Presidency says the allegations are baseless and unsubstantiated.
Motau's report has implicated more than 50 individuals and companies in stealing almost R2 billion from poor and elderly who hold accounts at the bank.
Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has agreed to the DA's request to add an urgent question and Ramaphosa will be expected to respond on 6 November during his oral reply session.
