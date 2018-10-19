Ramaphosa sends condolences to family of late ANC stalwart Agnes Msimang
Masimang died at a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the family of African National Congress (ANC) struggle stalwart Agnes Msimang, who passed away at the age of 89.
Msimang was the former deputy president of the ANC Women’s League and played a pivotal role in mobilising women against the apartheid system.
In 2014, she received the National Order of Luthuli in silver in for her contribution to the fight against the unjust laws of apartheid.
She also received the Department of International Relation’s highest accolade, the OR Tambo Lifetime Achievement Ubuntu Award.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
