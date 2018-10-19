President Ramaphosa to resume work next week after illness

President Cyril Ramaphosa's has been booked off by his doctors and is recovering from an upper respiratory tract infection at home.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says he is in good health and is expected back at work on Monday.

Ramaphosa's has been booked off by his doctors and is recovering from an upper respiratory tract infection at home.

He was due to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo for an official visit this week but had to postpone it due to his ill health.

Ramaphosa was also scheduled to speak at a two-day presidential health summit which gets underway on Friday morning but has sent his deputy, David Mabuza, in his place.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “The president has been advised to rest. He was recovering from an infection that he had contracted earlier this week.

“He’s in good spirit and we’re expecting him back at work in the next couple of days, so there’s absolutely no need to be concerned as he has been advised by his medical team to get some rest.”