President Ramaphosa to resume work next week after illness
President Cyril Ramaphosa's has been booked off by his doctors and is recovering from an upper respiratory tract infection at home.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says he is in good health and is expected back at work on Monday.
Ramaphosa's has been booked off by his doctors and is recovering from an upper respiratory tract infection at home.
He was due to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo for an official visit this week but had to postpone it due to his ill health.
Ramaphosa was also scheduled to speak at a two-day presidential health summit which gets underway on Friday morning but has sent his deputy, David Mabuza, in his place.
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “The president has been advised to rest. He was recovering from an infection that he had contracted earlier this week.
“He’s in good spirit and we’re expecting him back at work in the next couple of days, so there’s absolutely no need to be concerned as he has been advised by his medical team to get some rest.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Prasa 'disappointed' after City of CT attempts to deploy rail enforcement unit
-
VBS Bank to retrench some employees, sell assets, clear head office
-
‘ANC members fingered in VBS Bank scandal must step aside’
-
Judge Nugent: We are not going to be diverted by anything
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challenges
-
Dirco to visit SA woman arrested in Mauritius for possession of drugs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.