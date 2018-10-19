Prasa 'disappointed' after City of CT attempts to deploy rail enforcement unit

Metrorail says that contrary to a request from Prasa to hold back the deployment for now, the city went ahead anyway.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it's disappointed at the City of Cape Town’s premature attempt to deploy a new rail enforcement unit.

Some members of the unit were ready for duty. Metrorail says contrary to a request from Prasa to hold back the deployment for now, the city went ahead anyway.

The rail operator's Riana Scott explains the delay.

“We acknowledge that we revised and postponed the launch date. It was agreed by the three original signatories that the launch would make a fitting end to the national Department of Transport’s annual transport activities.”

The much-anticipated unit is part of a broader initiative aimed at bolstering security measures at train platforms, on coaches and along railway lines.

