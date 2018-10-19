Prasa 'disappointed' after City of CT attempts to deploy rail enforcement unit
Metrorail says that contrary to a request from Prasa to hold back the deployment for now, the city went ahead anyway.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it's disappointed at the City of Cape Town’s premature attempt to deploy a new rail enforcement unit.
Some members of the unit were ready for duty. Metrorail says contrary to a request from Prasa to hold back the deployment for now, the city went ahead anyway.
WATCH: Cape commuters will have to wait a little longer for rail police
The rail operator's Riana Scott explains the delay.
“We acknowledge that we revised and postponed the launch date. It was agreed by the three original signatories that the launch would make a fitting end to the national Department of Transport’s annual transport activities.”
The much-anticipated unit is part of a broader initiative aimed at bolstering security measures at train platforms, on coaches and along railway lines.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
‘ANC members fingered in VBS Bank scandal must step aside’
-
VBS Bank to retrench some employees, sell assets, clear head office
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challenges
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
‘Sars derived no value from Gartner's redesign of IT system’
-
Judge Nugent: We are not going to be diverted by anything
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.