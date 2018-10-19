'Our leadership is broken and unstable'

Acting Sars Commissioner Mark Kingon says that the organisation remains in a position of uncertainty and does not have the visionary leadership needed to take it to the next step.

PRETORIA - Acting South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon says that the organisation remains in a position of uncertainty and does not have the visionary leadership needed to take it to the next step.

Kingon has taken the stand at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Friday.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance at the organisation under the leadership of suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane.

Kingon started with a frank assessment of Sars’ leadership.

"It would be true that our executive leadership is broken and unstable and racked by division and distrust. We need visionary leadership at this time and I don't think at this time we have such visionary leadership to take the organisation to the next step. Going forward, we have to fix this place. For me, it's so critical... we need vision."

#SARSinquiry Kingon: eFiling is NOT going to collapse tomorrow. But if we don’t do something it will eventually. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018

#SARSinquiry Kingon: the ill-considered decision to stop the modernisation process in 2014 has put us back four years, possibly more because we have to catch up. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018

#SARSinquiry Kingon reads out an apology to the country, taxpayers, the President, Minister and all stakeholders.

(Staff here in the room applause.) BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018

He says the current state is the product of the last four years.

"The situation continues to be uncertain and tumultuos. The suspension of Commissioner Tom Moyane has capped a period since 2014 where all these narratives have played out in media. It's extremely tumultuous."

