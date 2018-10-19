Nugent: Up to Ramaphosa to establish legality of right to fire Moyane

The commission has recommended that Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane be removed from office and a new appointment made as soon as possible in order to bring stability to the origination.

PRETORIA – Retired Judge Robert Nugent says it is up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the legality of his right to fire Commissioner Tom Moyane but as far as the commission is concerned, he should be removed urgently.

Nugent made the remarks at the commission of inquiry in Pretoria on Thursday.

The commission has recommended that Moyane be removed from office and a new appointment made as soon as possible in order to bring stability to the origination.

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza claimed that Nugent had no right to make recommendations which fell outside the commission’s terms of reference.

Nugent dismissed this argument.

“We’ve said you should remove him, if we can’t remove him because the law doesn’t allow him to remove him, well that’s a different matter. We’ve moved on.

“We’ve said this is a management issue we’re concerned with, it’s not disciplinary transgression. And the fact that we get to a recommendation, possibly a disciplinary inquiry could get to as well, what’s that going to do with it?”

Nugent stressed the commission will not be distracted by side issues.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)