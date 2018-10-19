MTN reaches settlement with union over retrenched workers

In August, the network provider cancelled its contract with companies that supply workers who repair handsets.

JOHANNESBURG – MTN has reached a settlement agreement with unions on the retrenchment of 160 workers from outsourced companies.

In August, the network provider cancelled its contract with companies that supply workers who repair handsets.

MTN's Jacqui O'Sullivan says the volume of handsets that need repair decreased drastically in the past five years, leaving the company with no choice but to terminate contracts with outsourced companies.

“We’ve seen that many of the handful suppliers are preferring to do their own repairs, which covers the warranty of the phone and we’ve seen a decline in the number of repairs. So the need to have this service that we outsourced became unnecessary.”

The matter was then taken to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) where an agreement was reached.

The Communications Union Aubrey Shabalala says the deal is a step towards victory.

“These workers were only paid one month salary and without any other benefits. We’ve pushed them to a point where not they’re going to pay them from August until December.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)