MTN reaches settlement with union over retrenched workers
In August, the network provider cancelled its contract with companies that supply workers who repair handsets.
JOHANNESBURG – MTN has reached a settlement agreement with unions on the retrenchment of 160 workers from outsourced companies.
In August, the network provider cancelled its contract with companies that supply workers who repair handsets.
MTN's Jacqui O'Sullivan says the volume of handsets that need repair decreased drastically in the past five years, leaving the company with no choice but to terminate contracts with outsourced companies.
“We’ve seen that many of the handful suppliers are preferring to do their own repairs, which covers the warranty of the phone and we’ve seen a decline in the number of repairs. So the need to have this service that we outsourced became unnecessary.”
The matter was then taken to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) where an agreement was reached.
The Communications Union Aubrey Shabalala says the deal is a step towards victory.
“These workers were only paid one month salary and without any other benefits. We’ve pushed them to a point where not they’re going to pay them from August until December.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
'Our leadership is broken and unstable'
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
-
Kingon apologises for Sars not living up to own values
-
VBS Bank to retrench some employees, sell assets, clear head office
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challenges
-
[WATCH LIVE] Mark Kingon gives evidence at Nugent Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.