ANC's Mthembu promises strong action against members involved in VBS heist
A report commissioned by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) implicated 53 individuals and companies to the looting of over R2 billion from the bank.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Chief Whip in Parliament Jackson Mthembu says that the party's integrity commission will take strong action against party members involved in the VBS Mutual Bank fraud.
A report commissioned by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) implicated 53 individuals and companies to the looting of over R2 billion from the bank.
The party's deputy chairperson in Limpopo, Florence Radzilani, and Treasurer Danny Msiza were named in the report but have denied the allegations.
The ANC's integrity committee met this week to discuss how to deal with the matter.
Mthembu says the VBS Bank scandal goes beyond just the ANC: "It also goes to municipalities that deposited money in that bank in a fraudulent manner because that was not a commercial bank and the municipalities could not have by law deposited money in that bank."
Mthembu was speaking on The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning.
LISTEN: ANC's Mthembu promises strong action against members involved in VBS heist
Popular in Politics
-
‘ANC members fingered in VBS Bank scandal must step aside’
-
DA urges Parly ethics committee to summon witnesses in Shivambu probe
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
DA: Parliament's Eskom report must be urgently tabled
-
Limpopo ANCYL wants mayors, managers involved in VBS transactions suspended
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.