Mcebo Dlamini case postponed to April 2019
Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of assault and public violence during the Fees Must Fall protests in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against student activist Mcebo Dlamini has been postponed to April next year.
Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of assault and public violence during the fees must fall protests in 2015.
Members of the African National Congress (ANC), South African Student Congress and the Progressive Youth Alliance gathered outside the court in a show of support for Dlamini who insists the State has no case against him.
#MceboDlamini Dlamini’s case had been postponed to 9,10,11 April 2019 today at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018
Dlamini is running for president of the ANC Youth League.
WATCH: Dlamini: The state has no case against me
