Mcebo Dlamini case postponed to April 2019

Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of assault and public violence during the Fees Must Fall protests in 2015.

#FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini says the State has no case against him in his assault and public violence matter. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The case against student activist Mcebo Dlamini has been postponed to April next year.

Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of assault and public violence during the fees must fall protests in 2015.

Members of the African National Congress (ANC), South African Student Congress and the Progressive Youth Alliance gathered outside the court in a show of support for Dlamini who insists the State has no case against him.

Dlamini is running for president of the ANC Youth League.

WATCH: Dlamini: The state has no case against me

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

