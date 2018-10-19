Mcebo Dlamini accuses govt of abusing legal resources by prosecuting him

The Fee Must Fall campaigner says he is unphased by the constant postponements of his court case, which started back in November of 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Fee Must Fall campaigner Mcebo Dlamini says the state is abusing its legal resources by prosecuting him for his role in the movement.

Dlamini is facing charges including malicious damage to property, public violence and assault during the 2016 protests for free higher education.

His case has been postponed once again in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, this time to April 2019.

Dlamini says he is unphased by the constant postponements of his court case, which started back in November of 2016.

He was greeted at the court with support from groups including the African National Congress Youth League, South African Students Congress and the Progressive Youth Alliance.

Dlamini says the government’s legal resources can be put to better use.

“Instead of prosecuting these pastors and fake prophets who are molesting women and people who are killing women, they’re using state resources to prosecute and push their political vendetta.”

The case was postponed because the acting magistrate’s term finishes at the end of November.

WATCH: Mcebo Dlamini: State has no case against me

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)