Mboweni says he never set out to be Finance Minister, but has accepted role
Newly appointed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni addressed the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals Conference in Sandton, joking that he was bullied into accepting the position.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has made light of the circumstances around his sudden appointment earlier this month, saying he did not actually want to be minister, but has now accepted his fate and is getting on with the work that needs to be done.
Mboweni addressed the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals Conference in Sandton.
He filled in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been booked off by his doctors and is recovering from an upper respiratory tract infection at home.
Mboweni says he told Ramaphosa that he had already stated publicly that he was not available for the position of finance minister.
“[I said] We can’t keep on recycling the same old people we need young people now and I began trotting out names of people that I should think about, and he quickly stopped that conversation to say his call was not to seek advice.”
Mboweni joked that he was bullied into accepting the position.
“So that’s how I ended up in this position; bullied, bullied to submission. And I was very grumpy about it. So, I go to Cape Town, then I had to sign an oath of office, so once I’ve done that I thought 'well, the train has left the station now, let's stop with the grumpiness and start working.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
