Mark Kingon announces re-establishment of unit to investigate illicit economy
Acting South African Revenue Service commissioner Mark Kingon says the tobacco industry is among the sectors on their radar.
PRETORIA - Acting South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon has announced the re-establishment of a specialised unit to conduct investigations of the illicit economy, a unit similar to the kind that was labelled rogue and disbanded.
Kingon delivered an emotional apology to the nation during his testimony at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Friday.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent has already found that the upheaval and instability at Sars was caused by suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane and recommended he be removed from office immediately.
Kingon says a decision has already been taken to establish a unit to investigate the illicit economy.
“This week I had a privilege of signing off the structure for the unit and we’ve already got 58 cases that have been identified in terms of this unit. We’re looking forward to the re-establishment of this unit, the capacity that was destroyed in this whole process.”
He says the tobacco industry is among the sectors on their radar.
“We can do it with proper governance and we can do it in a transparent way. There’s no need for cloak-and-dagger.”
Kingon adds a centre to deal with large business will be fully operational by April 2019.
WATCH: Mark Kingon gives evidence at Nugent Commission
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
