Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears

Advocate Carol Steinberg says evidence reveals Lebelo briefed a private law firm to prepare documents he would present at the commission.

A screengrab of Sars executive Luther Lebelo giving testimony at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry on 27 September. Picture: YouTube
A screengrab of Sars executive Luther Lebelo giving testimony at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry on 27 September. Picture: YouTube
31 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Nugent commission of inquiry has heard that South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Luther Lebelo has racked up more than R750,000 of taxpayer money to prepare his submission to the commission.

When Lebelo first appeared at the commission last month, he protested that he was being treated unfairly, by being ambushed with questions he wasn’t prepared for.

Advocate Carol Steinberg says evidence reveals Lebelo briefed a private law firm to prepare documents he would present at the commission.

“Lebelo repeatedly said in his evidence that the reason he wanted to give evidence was to clear his own name, so it seems to us that the amount of R759,000 of taxpayer money was spent in an attempt to help clear his own name.”

Acting Commissioner Mark Kingon says the expense was obtained through the proper governance processes, however, a specific process was set up to provide legal assistance to employees who wanted to make submissions to the commission.

“They went through our corporate legal team and I specifically put that in place that if anybody needed approval, they go through that. That was not done in this case and I was not aware of these costs being incurred.

He said he does not think it was appropriate.

Lebelo is scheduled to return to testify next week.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA