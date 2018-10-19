Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
Advocate Carol Steinberg says evidence reveals Lebelo briefed a private law firm to prepare documents he would present at the commission.
PRETORIA - The Nugent commission of inquiry has heard that South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Luther Lebelo has racked up more than R750,000 of taxpayer money to prepare his submission to the commission.
When Lebelo first appeared at the commission last month, he protested that he was being treated unfairly, by being ambushed with questions he wasn’t prepared for.
Advocate Carol Steinberg says evidence reveals Lebelo briefed a private law firm to prepare documents he would present at the commission.
“Lebelo repeatedly said in his evidence that the reason he wanted to give evidence was to clear his own name, so it seems to us that the amount of R759,000 of taxpayer money was spent in an attempt to help clear his own name.”
#SARSinquiry Steinberg reveals that about R700k has been paid to a firm to prepare Luther Lebelo’s submissions to the Commission. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018
#SARSinquiry Steinberg: Lebelo has repeatedly stated that he wants to make a submission to this commission to clear his name.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018
R759k of taxpayer money was spent to clear Luther Lebelo’s name. BB
Acting Commissioner Mark Kingon says the expense was obtained through the proper governance processes, however, a specific process was set up to provide legal assistance to employees who wanted to make submissions to the commission.
“They went through our corporate legal team and I specifically put that in place that if anybody needed approval, they go through that. That was not done in this case and I was not aware of these costs being incurred.
He said he does not think it was appropriate.
#SARSinquiry Kingon reads out an apology to the country, taxpayers, the President, Minister and all stakeholders.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018
(Staff here in the room applause.) BB
Lebelo is scheduled to return to testify next week.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
'Our leadership is broken and unstable'
-
VBS Bank to retrench some employees, sell assets, clear head office
-
[WATCH LIVE] Mark Kingon gives evidence at Nugent Commission
-
‘ANC members fingered in VBS Bank scandal must step aside’
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challenges
-
‘Sars derived no value from Gartner's redesign of IT system’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.