[LISTEN] 9 questions to ask before choosing a financial advisor

CapeTalk | 'The Money Show’ presenter Bruce Whitfield interviews Galileo Capital personal financial advisor Warren Ingram.

CAPE TOWN - What makes a good financial adviser?

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains what you need to look out for when choosing an adviser, adding there are nine questions you should ask.

"I want to know that they have a qualification in the industry. The industry qualification for financial planners is called a certified financial planner (CFP). It's a proper postgraduate qualification. You can't study this stuff for two weeks."

Listen to the audio for more.