[LISTEN] 4 new ways Uber SA plans to make your ride safer

CapeTalk | Kieno Kammies interviewed Uber's Alon Lits about new safety measures.

CAPE TOWN - Uber South Africa has introduced new safety features for customers and drivers.

The Safety Toolkit, expected to be rolled out over the next few weeks, is aimed at reducing the risk of using the app.

The new features are being introduced in 38 countries simultaneously.

Uber SA's general manager Alon Lits says the features have been built based on feedback from users.

"We've used that feedback to try and make the app safer for riders, drivers and career partners."

