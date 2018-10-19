Popular Topics
Limpopo crash: Stan Mathabatha sends condolences to victims’ families

The scene of the horrific Limpopo crash, where 27 people were killed, is now being cleared with the four injured also transported to nearest hospitals.

The wreckage of the accident that claimed the lives of 27 on the N1 in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.
The wreckage of the accident that claimed the lives of 27 on the N1 in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The scene of the horrific Limpopo crash, where 27 people were killed, is now being cleared with the four injured also transported to nearest hospitals.

The road will, however, remain closed for now.

It is understood that a truck burst its front tyre, lost control and crashed into the oncoming traffic.

Scores of cement bags, which fell from the truck on impact, are now being carried away by bakkies, while forensic investigators conduct their work.

Some vehicles which were involved in the accident have already been towed away, but the wreckage of the 22-seater still remains.

The bodies of those who died still remain on the scene as work to remove them continues.

Premier Stan Mathabatha has sent his condolences to the families of those who perished and says he is concerned that several people lose their lives along the N1 between Polokwane and Hammanskraal every month

On September, 20 foreign nationals died in separate accidents on the very same road when their buses crushed.

