Limpopo ANCYL wants mayors, managers involved in VBS transactions suspended

The league also demands that the ANC provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and Treasurer Danny Msiza to recuse themselves pending the outcome of the party's integrity commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo has demanded the urgent suspension of mayors and municipal managers who authorised the illegal deposits into the VBS Mutual Bank.

The league also demands that the ANC provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and Treasurer Danny Msiza to recuse themselves pending the outcome of the party's integrity commission.

They too are implicated by The Great Heist report as having benefited from the looting of the mutual bank where almost R2 billion has gone missing.

At an earlier provincial executive committee meeting, the duo's fate was left to the commission chaired by George Mashamba, which will start its work sometime next week.

The Youth League in Limpopo says the PEC failed to ask Msiza and Radzilani to step aside and says that shows a lack of decisiveness and the ability to hold those who face serious allegations to account.

Acting secretary Matome Moremi-Tauyatswala says their PEC has taken a decision for them and the duo should do the honorable thing and step aside.

"The need to step aside and respect the ANC."

He says that municipal managers are not the only ones who should face the music as per the recent PEC resolution and says that mayors implicated should be dealt with immediately.

"We are saying that these mayors are incompetent because most of them have confirmed that they don't even know what the Municipal Finance Act is."

Radzilani is also a mayor and under her watch, her municipality deposited R158 million with VBS and at her earlier State of the District Address she said that she was not aware that investing in mutual banks was an infringement of any regulation.

But the Municipal Finance Act does not allow such transactions.