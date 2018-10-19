Kolisi honoured by Grey High School
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi Kolisi attended Grey High School in 2004 starting grade 7 after he was identified and awarded a bursary for rugby until he matriculated in 2009.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was awarded rugby honours by his alma mater Grey High School on Friday morning at a special assembly, becoming the 12th pupil from the Eastern Cape school to receive an honours blazer.
During his time at the school, he represented the first XV rugby team from 2008, while also playing age group provincial rugby from the age of 13.
So great. Siya Kolisi was awarded with an Honours Blazer by his alma mater Grey High School today, and is the 12th recipient of this award.— Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) October 19, 2018
📷: @greyhighsport pic.twitter.com/ol208SDmJZ
