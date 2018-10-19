Popular Topics
Kolisi honoured by Grey High School

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi Kolisi attended Grey High School in 2004 starting grade 7 after he was identified and awarded a bursary for rugby until he matriculated in 2009.

Siya Kolisi received an honours blazer from his alma mater Grey High School on Friday. Picture: @Greyhighsport/Twitter
Siya Kolisi received an honours blazer from his alma mater Grey High School on Friday. Picture: @Greyhighsport/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was awarded rugby honours by his alma mater Grey High School on Friday morning at a special assembly, becoming the 12th pupil from the Eastern Cape school to receive an honours blazer.

Kolisi attended Grey High School in 2004 starting grade 7 after he was identified and awarded a bursary for rugby until he matriculated in 2009.

During his time at the school, he represented the first XV rugby team from 2008, while also playing age group provincial rugby from the age of 13.

