Kingon apologises for Sars not living up to own values

Acting Sars Commissioner Mark Kingon addressed the apology to taxpayers, staff and President Cyril Ramaphosa among numerous others.

PRETORIA - South African Revenue Service acting Commissioner Mark Kingon has offered an unreserved apology to the country for not living up to the organisation’s own values.

Kingon made the emotional submission at the Nugent commission of inquiry public hearings in Pretoria on Friday.

The commission has heard weeks of evidence of how suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane purged staff and destroyed the organisation’s ability to collect revenue.

Kingon addressed the apology to taxpayers, staff and President Cyril Ramaphosa among numerous others.

"For falling short of the high standards of performance we've always set for ourselves, for not living up to the Sars values and higher purpose, the poor communication, the unfair treatment and the fear and pain staff members may have been subjected, I give that apology unreservedly."

Kingon earlier said that the organisation remains in a position of uncertainty and does not have the visionary leadership needed to take it to the next step.

He started with a frank assessment of Sars’ leadership.

"It would be true that our executive leadership is broken and unstable and racked by division and distrust. We need visionary leadership at this time and I don't think at this time we have such visionary leadership to take the organisation to the next step. Going forward, we have to fix this place. For me, it's so critical... we need vision."

He says the current state is the product of the last four years.

"The situation continues to be uncertain and tumultuous. The suspension of Commissioner Tom Moyane has capped a period since 2014 where all these narratives have played out in media. It's extremely tumultuous."