Khayelitsha community outraged by stabbing of pupil on school grounds

The grade 9 learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on the grounds, allegedly by a grade 11 learner on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community organisation is outraged by the recent stabbing of a learner at a local school.

The grade 9 learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on the grounds, allegedly by a grade 11 learner on Tuesday. He is in a critical condition.

A day later, a grade 8 Stellenzicht learner was stabbed outside the school premises and ran onto the school premises where he died.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum has condemned the violence which occurred at Sinako Secondary.

The forum's Ndithini Tyhido says government departments must focus their attention on school safety.

“There tends to be a lack of coordination in the first point between the Department for Community Safety as well as the Department of Education in the Western Cape because the parents will send their kids to school hoping they will obtain an education, nothing else.”

The organisation will meet with the police and members from provincial community safety on 30 October to come up with a safety plan.

Meanwhile, police have arrested six people in connection with the two separate stabbings.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)