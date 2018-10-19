Khato Civils: Govt has spent too much money to abandon Giyani water project
Eyewitness News reported on Thursday that the multi-billion project, which was meant to supply water to 55 villages in the Giyani area, is now in limbo.
JOHANNESBURG – The CEO of the construction company that was handling the R3 billion Giyani Bulk Water Project says that government is entirely to blame for the project not being completed four years later.
Eyewitness News reported on Thursday that the multi-billion project, which was meant to supply water to 55 villages in the Giyani area, is now in limbo.
The cash-strapped Department of Water and Sanitation has held back the completion of the project, with construction company, Khato Civils, abandoning the site and retrenching nearly 1,000 workers earlier this month due to the department’s failure to pay up.
The project was launched by former President Jacob Zuma in 2014 with the aim of addressing water shortages in Giyani.
Khato Civils CEO Mongezi Mnyani says it was never the company’s intention to leave Giyani without completing the water project, but the Water Department left it with no choice.
“We’ve been working since January, February, March, April, May, June, July... Can you imagine until the end of September... but the payment is not measuring. That’s not on.”
He says government has spent too much money on the project for it to be abandoned.
“So far they’ve spent over R2.2 billion. Already the AG has classified it as irregular spending. Now, if we don’t finish it, it’s going to be regarded as wasteful and fruitless expenditure.”
The department told Eyewitness News it’s now paid the company R64 million but Khato Civils says that’s still short of over R40 million.
In the meantime, the project is halted.
Villages still don’t have access to water yet R3 billion has been spent in four years.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Timeline
-
50 Giyani villages still without clean water after failed R3b water project
-
Water Dept denies being responsible for job losses at Giyani water project
-
R3bn Giyani water project in limbo, 50 villages still without clean water
-
Parly meeting into corruption, wrongdoing at Water Dept goes behind closed doors
Popular in Local
-
Prasa 'disappointed' after City of CT attempts to deploy rail enforcement unit
-
‘ANC members fingered in VBS Bank scandal must step aside’
-
VBS Bank to retrench some employees, sell assets, clear head office
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challenges
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
‘Sars derived no value from Gartner's redesign of IT system’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.