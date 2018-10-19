Judge Nugent: We are not going to be diverted by anything

President Cyril Ramaphosa released Nugent’s interim report earlier this week which recommended that Commissioner Tom Moyane be removed from office.

PRETORIA - Retired Judge Robert Nugent says the commission will not be distracted from its work and will deliver a final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of next month.

The judge, who is investigating tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), made the comments at the opening of the public hearings in Pretoria on Thursday.

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza has described the commission as being biased and tainted. Mabuza is confident that the Constitutional Court will declare it unlawful.

However, until such a court pronouncement, Nugent says they will not be distracted.

“We are not going to be diverted by anything. We should make that absolutely clear. We will not be diverted. If a court says we’re acting unlawfully, well then we’ll stop. Until then we have a course to follow.”

Acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon is scheduled to testify on Friday.

