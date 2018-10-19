'Illegal' Magaliesburg drug rehab centre to be shut down after Sheikh's death

Muhammad Sheikh was admitted to the Crescent of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre in September, where he was allegedly assaulted by staff and patients.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government says the drug rehab centre in Magaliesburg where a 40-year-old man was assaulted and later died in a hospital is operating illegally and is in the process of shutting down the facility.

Muhammad Sheikh was admitted to the Crescent of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre in September, where he was allegedly assaulted by staff and patients.

The Lenasia father died from his injuries on Sunday at the Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital after spending two weeks in a coma.

The Social Development Department says it found the facility’s registration as an in-patient treatment centre lapsed in January 2017 and that procedures followed leading to the Sheiks’ death were flawed.

It says the centre is ill-equipped to operate as an in-patient treatment centre in terms of the Prevention and Treatment of Drug Dependency Act.

Mbangwa Xaba, spokesperson for the Gauteng Social Development Department, says Sheikh should not have died seeking help from substance abuse at the centre.

“The process of shutting it down has already commenced. The centre is not allowed to take in any more patients. Those that are there; their family members are urged not to send anybody there, and if they are able to send their loved ones to properly compliant and registered centres they should do so.”

