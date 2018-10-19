Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoice
'The Star' newspaper is reporting that Double Ring Trading was owed R67m by the department back in 2009, but the amount has now increased to R794 million, which liquidators are trying to retrieve.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has confirmed it has been subpoenaed to appear in court about an unpaid invoice to an IT company that allegedly ballooned to almost R800 million.
The Star newspaper is reporting that Double Ring Trading was owed R67 million by the department back in 2009, but the amount has now increased to R794 million which liquidators are trying to retrieve.
It is also reported that Minister Malusi Gigaba himself has been subpoenaed and will have to explain why his department allowed this to happen.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
