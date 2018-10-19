Heavy weekend rain: Tshwane EMS 'more prepared this time'
The SA Weather Service has issued an alert for thunderstorms this weekend with possible hail storms. The 2 people reported missing during heavy downpours in Pretoria last week have not yet been found.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services is on standby following a warning of heavy rainfall in the northern parts of Gauteng.
The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for thunderstorms this weekend with possible hail storms.
The downpours could cause flash floods in some parts of Pretoria. Last weekend, two people were reported to have been swept away in the Apies River.
Tshwane EMS say they're more prepared this time around to deal with the heavy rains expected over the weekend.
The weather service says there's a 60% chance of rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
Spokesperson Johan Pieterse says they dealt with similar conditions last week.
“We are prepared, we dealt with the same conditions last week, although they were some challenges we rectified, some of the issues that we had problems with.”
The two people reported missing during heavy downpours in Pretoria last week have not yet been found.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
-
Former Finance Minister Nlanhla Nene resigns as MP
-
'Our leadership is broken and unstable'
-
SA Council of Churches condemns Omotoso defence over Zondi questioning
-
Gauteng residents warned to brace for another weekend of rain
-
Kingon apologises for Sars not living up to own values
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.