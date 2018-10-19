Heavy weekend rain: Tshwane EMS 'more prepared this time'

The SA Weather Service has issued an alert for thunderstorms this weekend with possible hail storms. The 2 people reported missing during heavy downpours in Pretoria last week have not yet been found.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services is on standby following a warning of heavy rainfall in the northern parts of Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for thunderstorms this weekend with possible hail storms.

The downpours could cause flash floods in some parts of Pretoria. Last weekend, two people were reported to have been swept away in the Apies River.

Tshwane EMS say they're more prepared this time around to deal with the heavy rains expected over the weekend.

The weather service says there's a 60% chance of rainfall, which could lead to flooding.

Spokesperson Johan Pieterse says they dealt with similar conditions last week.

“We are prepared, we dealt with the same conditions last week, although they were some challenges we rectified, some of the issues that we had problems with.”

The two people reported missing during heavy downpours in Pretoria last week have not yet been found.

