Hawks arrest 2 for illegal distribution of medicine worth R1m
The suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-led operation earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN – The Hawks have arrested two people for distributing illegal medicine. The substances seized are worth a million rand.
Investigators arrested the first suspect at Kenilworth's Post Office after he handed in envelopes containing schedule medicines that were destined for America.
Hawks Spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says: "Criminal investigation led to a search and seizure at the suspect’s premises in Kenilworth and another 54-year-old suspect was arrested upon uncovering more alleged scheduled medicine and documentation of order trails."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
