Hawks arrest 2 for illegal distribution of medicine worth R1m

The suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-led operation earlier this week.

FILE: A Hawks vehicle. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks have arrested two people for distributing illegal medicine. The substances seized are worth a million rand.

The suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-led operation earlier this week.

Investigators arrested the first suspect at Kenilworth's Post Office after he handed in envelopes containing schedule medicines that were destined for America.

Hawks Spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says: "Criminal investigation led to a search and seizure at the suspect’s premises in Kenilworth and another 54-year-old suspect was arrested upon uncovering more alleged scheduled medicine and documentation of order trails."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Popular in Local

