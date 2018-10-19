Govt commits to universal health coverage for ordinary South Africans
Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says there are clear shortcomings facing the country’s health sector and work needs to be done to address this.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says the government is committed to providing universal health coverage to ordinary South Africans through the national health insurance scheme.
Dlamini Zuma was addressing delegates earlier on Friday at the two-day Presidential Health Summit in Boksburg, Johannesburg.
She says there are clear shortcomings facing the country’s health sector and work needs to be done to address this.
“We have seen how, with the economic recession in the world and in our country, the health resources have been shrinking relative to the population growth, and relative to the demand of the health services by our population.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
