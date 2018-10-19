Former Finance Minister Nlanhla Nene resigns as MP

It follows him stepping down as minister two weeks after testimony he gave at the state capture inquiry, admitting to having lied about meeting members of the Gupta family during his previous stint as minister.

CAPE TOWN - Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has resigned as a Member of Parliament.

It follows him stepping down as minister two weeks after testimony he gave at the state capture inquiry, admitting to having lied about meeting members of the Gupta family during his previous stint as minister.

Nene was replaced by Tito Mboweni last week.

In his resignation letter to Parliament, Nene has thanked the African National Congress (ANC) for the working relationship during his short tenure as MP and for the opportunity to have served the country.

“I take this opportunity to thank you for the working relationship we have had during my tenure as a Member of Parliament. I am also indebted to the ANC and the people of South Africa for having given me the opportunity to serve our country in my capacity as an elected representative.”

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says there are very few people who can own up to their error of judgment, and Nene is one of those.

RESIGNATION OF CDE NHLANHLA NENE AS AN MP pic.twitter.com/8AQ33Flp0O — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) October 19, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)