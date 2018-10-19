Fatal N1 north accident in Limpopo leads to road closure

It's understood a truck and at least one other vehicle crashed earlier on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Transport has confirmed there's been a fatal accident on the N1 north near Kranskop in Limpopo, which has resulted in the partial closure of the highway.

The department says there are fatalities but the number has not yet been confirmed.

Spokesperson Matome Moremi Taueatsoala says both sides of that stretch of the N1 will be closed indefinitely.

“We are going to close the N1 completely between Kranskop and Mokopane. Those that are travelling from Gauteng must use the Kranskop off-ramp to Modimolle. Those that are travelling from Polokwane intending to go to Bela-Bela or Gauteng must off-ramp at Mokopane and join the R101.”

An eyewitness drove past a scene shortly after the collision.

She describes what she saw.

“On the left-hand side, there was a small bakkie that was burning. And on the right-hand side, there’s a truck that bumped a 22-seater, I think it’s a cement truck. There’s was a lot of cement all over the road. I think everyone in the 22-seater died because it looks terrible.”

