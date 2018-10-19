Popular Topics
Family slams City Power for delayed response on girl's electrocution

Lindokuhle Moloi was killed by an exposed live electrical pole in Meadowlands Soweto in February last year after she leaned on the pole which had an exposed live wire.

Lindokuhle Moloi. Picture: Supplied
Lindokuhle Moloi. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Questions are still being asked as to why it’s taken so long for City Power to give the family of a seven-year-old girl answers about her death more than 18 months after she was electrocuted.

Lindokuhle Moloi was killed by an exposed live electrical pole in Meadowlands Soweto in February last year after she leaned on the pole which had an exposed live wire.

Her father says they've reported the case to City Power numerous times.

The family's lawyer Nicholas Taitz has criticised City Power's communication.

“They’ve displayed incompetence as well as any lack of caring for the situation, which no doubt led to the electrocution in the first place.

“This general attitude within City Power... they sent a one-line response saying we’re investigating and then they don’t investigate.”

Meanwhile, the utility says they have helped the family with burial and counselling since her death.

City Power's Isaac Mangena says: “We did tell them that it’s going to take anything between six months upwards in terms of the claims and even in terms of the issues of insurance.

“We did submit the insurance and we managed to deal with the issues of the lawyer.”

Mangena says his department sent a finalised investigation report to their brokers for mediation with the family's legal team.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

