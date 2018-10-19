Facebook hires Nick Clegg as head of global affairs - report

The former UK deputy prime minister will move to Silicon Valley in January to succeed Elliot Schrage, according to a report.

BENGALURU - Facebook Inc has hired former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg as head of the social network’s global affairs and communications team, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Clegg (51) will move to Silicon Valley in January to succeed Elliot Schrage, the report here said.

