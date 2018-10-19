Eskom's non-exec director George Sebulela resigns

In a statement released on Friday, the utility's chair Jabu Mabuza says his resignation follows legal advice after the board was made aware of conflicts of interest.

JOHANNESBURG - Non-executive director George Sebulela has resigned from Eskom.

In a statement released on Friday, the utility's chair Jabu Mabuza says his resignation follows legal advice after the board was made aware of conflicts of interest.

Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan has been informed that Sebulela has stepped down which takes effect immediately.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)