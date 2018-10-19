Eskom's non-exec director George Sebulela resigns
In a statement released on Friday, the utility's chair Jabu Mabuza says his resignation follows legal advice after the board was made aware of conflicts of interest.
JOHANNESBURG - Non-executive director George Sebulela has resigned from Eskom.
@Eskom_SA #MediaStatement : Resignation of Non-Executive Director - Mr George Sebulela @DPE_ZA @Fin24 @eepublishers @BDliveSA @IOL @News24 pic.twitter.com/CyPzBP2Dqm— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 19, 2018
Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan has been informed that Sebulela has stepped down which takes effect immediately.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
