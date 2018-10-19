Dirco to visit SA woman arrested in Mauritius for possession of drugs

The 30-year-old had had apparently left South Africa to holiday on the island.

CAPE TOWN – International Relations Department officials will on Friday visit a South African woman in imprisoned in Mauritius.

The woman was arrested last month on drug trafficking charges.

The 30-year-old had had apparently left South Africa to holiday on the island.

She was caught at a hotel with heroin in her possession.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)