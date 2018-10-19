DA: Parliament's Eskom report must be urgently tabled
The finalisation of the report has been beset by delays over the last two months.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for a report on Parliament’s Eskom inquiry to be urgently tabled.
Political parties have already been given an opportunity to comment on the contents of a draft report, but each time it's due to be tabled in an open meeting of the Public Enterprises Committee, it's withdrawn from the agenda at the last minute.
The report was again due to have been discussed at a committee meeting this week.
The DA’s Natasha Mazzone: “It certainly must not be delayed any further. A great work has been done and now this information needs to be handed over to the Zondo Commission as well.”
Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says legal aspects in the report are still being verified, and she's committed to ensuring that the report is tabled next week.
The inquiry’s evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara has since left the employ of the institution.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
