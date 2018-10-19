DA: Parliament's Eskom report must be urgently tabled

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

DA: Parliament's Eskom report must be urgently tabled

The finalisation of the report has been beset by delays over the last two months.

FILE: DA shadow minister of Public Enterprises Natasha Mazzone. Picture: @Natasha9Mazzone /Twitter
FILE: DA shadow minister of Public Enterprises Natasha Mazzone. Picture: @Natasha9Mazzone /Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for a report on Parliament’s Eskom inquiry to be urgently tabled.

The finalisation of the report has been beset by delays over the last two months.

Political parties have already been given an opportunity to comment on the contents of a draft report, but each time it's due to be tabled in an open meeting of the Public Enterprises Committee, it's withdrawn from the agenda at the last minute.

The report was again due to have been discussed at a committee meeting this week.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone: “It certainly must not be delayed any further. A great work has been done and now this information needs to be handed over to the Zondo Commission as well.”

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says legal aspects in the report are still being verified, and she's committed to ensuring that the report is tabled next week.

The inquiry’s evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara has since left the employ of the institution.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA