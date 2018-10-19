CT Metrorail's poor services threatens livelihood of bakery workers

The owners of Dozens Bakery are also concerned about the impact train delays are having on the business.

CAPE TOWN - Workers at a bakery say they’re losing out on valuable time with their family due to the poor rail service in Cape Town.

The owners of Dozens Bakery are also concerned about the impact that train delays are having on the business.

An increase in attacks on Metrorail’s infrastructure over the past few years have had a near-crippling effect on the service.

If two or more workers at the Dozens Bakery factory are late, production of the various baked goods comes to a standstill.

Once the late workers arrive, it usually means the teams have to stay an hour or two later to make up for lost time.

Sandra Francis, who's the team leader in the muffins section, is one of the frequent latecomers because of train delays and cancellations.

Francis says she misses out on precious time with her family when she has to work overtime.

“It affects my family life because my daughter is nine-years-old and she must still be bathed. I must still go make food and then everything is late. Sometimes we leave here past four and then we get the train at 7:30 at night, and then we get at home at 8pm or 9pm sometimes.”

Bakery owners say if the rail service problems continue, they'll be forced to let go of some staff and find employees who live closer to work.

