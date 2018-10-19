CT anti-gang unit arrests 18 suspects since deployment
The crime-fighting body has been rolled out to combat gangsterism in Hanover Park, Lavender Hill and Bonteheuwel.
CAPE TOWN - At least 18 suspects have been arrested by the police’s anti-gang intervention unit since it’s deployment several days ago.
The crime-fighting body has been rolled out to combat gangsterism in Hanover Park, Lavender Hill and Bonteheuwel, but officials say it will be redirected to other areas.
Western Cape police’s Novella Potelwa says: “Following a shooting incident in Manenberg, where two people were killed in a drive-by shooting, members moved in and arrested two people who are expected to appear in court soon.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
