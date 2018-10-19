CRL Commission: Govt can't allow religious leaders too much freedom
The commission is gearing up to take its fight to the Constitutional Court to ask it to determine if freedom of religion is limitless.
JOHANNESBURG – The CRL Rights Commission says religious leaders have an alarming amount of freedom which government can no longer continue to allow.
Over the past few years, pastors have come in the spotlight for taking advantage of their congregants, with some even feeding them grass, insects and spraying them with pesticide.
The commission held a meeting with religious leaders at the Rhema Bible Church last month to discuss the possible regulation of regulation.
The commission's deputy chair David Mosomo says: "Code of Conduct should be discussed across the board. One of the values that we expect each and every religious institution and leaders to adhere to is that we’re talking to Parliament and make them realise the gravity of these issues."
