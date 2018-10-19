Police raise concern over number of sexual assault cases reported in S. Cape
CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police have expressed concern over the number of sexual assault cases being reported in the area.
Three separate incidents were reported to authorities in Kwanonqaba, in Mossel Bay, over the last week alone.
In the first incident, a woman was raped her in front of her two young children.
According to officials, the Mossel Bay mother was walking in a bush with her children, aged two and 10, when she was ambushed by a man.
The 40-year-old suspect has since been arrested and is due to appear in court.
In a separate incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sodomised by a 14-year-old teenager.
An eyewitness says the victim was lured into a shack by the boy.
Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly performing sexual acts on a five-year-old boy.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
