City of CT to 'push ahead' with plans to build Witsand community hall

Protests broke out in the area on Thursday over alleged poor service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - City bosses say they will push ahead to get a community hall built in Witsand, near Atlantis.

Officers say there are pockets of protesters gathered inside #Witsand. They’re apparently barricading some of the roads. MM pic.twitter.com/IQapeT9C1e — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 18, 2018

Seven people, including two juveniles, were arrested for public violence.

The main issue that sparked the protest in Witsand was over the City of Cape Town apparently delaying the construction of a community hall.

Community leaders say the city should've handed in draft plans from the architect last week so that they could take it to a service provider who'll be building the development for free.

But DA councillor Suzette Little, who met with the leaders on Thursday, says she has explained to residents it's not a quick process, but that plans have been given to them.

“There’s a lot of red tape. But we are pushing ahead. I’ve met with them and spoken to them. We are pushing ahead to actually get their community centre built.”

Community leaders say there's also a need for street lights and a primary school in the area. But Little says this wasn't mentioned in the meeting.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)