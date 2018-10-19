City of CT starts fireworks awareness drive

Guy Fawkes and the Hindu festival of Diwali fall within two days of each other and the city's is calling on citizens to observe the days responsibly to avoid anyone getting hurt.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is starting its fireworks awareness drive early this year.

“Children and animals are often the victims of fireworks-related injuries. And this year we want to focus on reducing the number of injuries to those vulnerable groups. I urge parents to keep a watchful eye over their children and to ensure that they’re supervised at all times. In the meantime, pet owners should also keep their pets indoors as far as possible.”