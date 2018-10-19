City of CT starts fireworks awareness drive

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
Go

City of CT starts fireworks awareness drive

Guy Fawkes and the Hindu festival of Diwali fall within two days of each other and the city's is calling on citizens to observe the days responsibly to avoid anyone getting hurt.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is starting its fireworks awareness drive early this year.

Guy Fawkes and the Hindu festival of Diwali fall within two days of each other and the City's JP Smith is calling on citizens to observe the days responsibly to avoid anyone getting hurt.

“Children and animals are often the victims of fireworks-related injuries. And this year we want to focus on reducing the number of injuries to those vulnerable groups. I urge parents to keep a watchful eye over their children and to ensure that they’re supervised at all times. In the meantime, pet owners should also keep their pets indoors as far as possible.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA