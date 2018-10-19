City of CT granted interdict over MyCiTi bus drivers’ strike
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has been granted a court interdict against MyCiTi bus drivers who’ve illegally gone on strike.
Striking MyCiTi workers are demanding to be employed by the municipality, instead of the Vehicle Operating Companies.
The interdict prevents the striking drivers from intimidating, harassing or assaulting MyCiTi passengers and staff, or from damaging infrastructure. They're also not allowed within 100 metres of MyCiTi stations, depots or buses.
The City’s Brett Herron says he's open to talks with “legitimate representatives” of the strikers.
“We regard it as the height of bad faith since there was a four-week long strike in April and May this year. That strike was concluded with a Bargaining Council agreement in which the bus drivers and other employees agreed they would not strike again until March 2020.”
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has denied being behind apparent violence that's marred an illegal MyCiTi bus driver strike.
It's also questioned claims by the City of Cape Town that the industrial action has turned ugly.
Police says no complaints over the apparent violence have been laid with them.
The EFF’s provincial secretary Andrew Arnolds says: “There was nothing happening. No bus was stoned and no infrastructure was damaged. The message also now coming from workers and us is that this is a peaceful demonstration, which we have shown since Monday and until today.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
