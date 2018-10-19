Cameroon court rejects all petitions calling for re-run of elections

The rejections pave the way for the official announcement of election results before Sunday, which are widely expected to extend the 37-year rule of President Paul Biya.

YAOUNDE – Cameroon’s Constitutional Council on Friday rejected the last of 18 petitions calling for the partial or total re-run of an 7 October presidential election that leading opposition members said was marred by fraud.

